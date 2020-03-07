Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Veritex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 279.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Veritex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Veritex by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 846,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Veritex by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Veritex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 114,144 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $207,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,806.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. Veritex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 22.19%. Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

