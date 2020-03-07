Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Getting Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Madison Pacific Properties earned a news sentiment score of -2.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

The firm has a market cap of $210.86 million and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.33. Madison Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of C$3.20 and a 52-week high of C$3.81.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Madison Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, and retail real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,505,850 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,559 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 1,743,098 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

