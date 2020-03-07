Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -2.89

Media coverage about Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marathon Petroleum earned a daily sentiment score of -2.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Marathon Petroleum’s analysis:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. 13,935,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,992. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

