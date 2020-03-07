MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given News Impact Rating of 0.47

Media stories about MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MARKS & SPENCER/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.47 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas cut MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 165,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,966. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

