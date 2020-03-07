Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Tops $351,579.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $351,579.00 and $79,786.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

