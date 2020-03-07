MASTERNET Hits Market Capitalization of $5,188.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. MASTERNET has a total market cap of $5,188.00 and approximately $212.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. In the last week, MASTERNET has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io.

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

