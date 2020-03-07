MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.85% of MBIA worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 10.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,249 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth $2,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MBIA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MBIA by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBI opened at $8.13 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $607.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

