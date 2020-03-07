MedicCoin Price Down 26.7% Over Last Week (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. MedicCoin has a market cap of $30,245.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 299% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Cryptohub and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.