Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,118 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Medtronic worth $149,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.06. 6,842,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251,963. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.