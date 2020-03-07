Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $63,285.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,544,519 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

