MenaPay (MPAY) Price Up 2.3% This Week

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Dcoin. MenaPay has a market cap of $896,427.00 and $161,766.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,649,495 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

