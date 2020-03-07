Merculet (MVP) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $500,647.00 and approximately $40,261.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Merculet has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Merculet token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,048,346,837 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinMex, Hotbit, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

