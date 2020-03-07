MetaHash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.64 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $4.64 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,874,232,079 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,521,890 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

