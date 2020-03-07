MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $3,132.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002350 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

