Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,953 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 134,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 35,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $4,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $161.57 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.67. The company has a market cap of $1,228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.