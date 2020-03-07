MINDOL Price Reaches $1.19 on Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $202.28 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000671 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

