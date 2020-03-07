Mithril Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $4.35 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Bithumb and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io, LBank, BitForex, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, CoinExchange, ZB.COM and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

