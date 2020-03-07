Mixin (XIN) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $256.79 or 0.02815007 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a total market cap of $122.82 million and $8.13 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,274 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

