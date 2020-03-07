Moin (MOIN) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Moin has a market capitalization of $46,869.00 and approximately $201.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001931 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,014,503 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

