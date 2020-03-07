Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 190,855 OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 190,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. OneConnect Financial Technology makes up about 1.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of OneConnect Financial Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

OCFT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.66.

Shares of OCFT opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.89. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.14 million.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

