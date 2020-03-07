Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 90,223 Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Momenta Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ian Fier sold 15,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $531,617.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $37,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,304 shares of company stock worth $6,076,934 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

