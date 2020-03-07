Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 436,000 Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 436,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,000. Clarivate Analytics accounts for approximately 6.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Clarivate Analytics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE CCC opened at $22.20 on Friday. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

