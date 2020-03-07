Monashee Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Monashee Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,065 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Verra Mobility worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.39.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $184,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. ValuEngine downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

