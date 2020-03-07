Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Tufin Software Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 303,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,155 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $31.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $356.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.