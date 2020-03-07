Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSRVU. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000.

OTCMKTS:FSRVU opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

FinServ Acquisition Company Profile

Finserv Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

