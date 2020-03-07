Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.89 Million in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000. XP accounts for approximately 2.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XP. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,378,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,416,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth about $7,001,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000.

Shares of XP opened at $30.99 on Friday. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XP. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

