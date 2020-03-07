Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $7.98 Million in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,000. Performance Food Group makes up about 7.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $105,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,183.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $38.94 on Friday. Performance Food Group Co has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

