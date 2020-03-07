Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 147,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Sprout Social makes up approximately 2.2% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPT. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $4,177,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $4,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $10,178,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $145,190,000.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.95. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

