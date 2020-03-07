Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 168,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000. Phreesia accounts for 4.2% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Phreesia as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 339.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $150,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $308,085.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,563,949 shares of company stock worth $64,266,151.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

