Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000. Arco Platform comprises about 3.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Arco Platform at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Arco Platform in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Shares of ARCE opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. Arco Platform Ltd has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

ARCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.