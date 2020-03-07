Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $283,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,228 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $83,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,563.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.