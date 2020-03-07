Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. GDS accounts for 1.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd grew its stake in GDS by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,804,000 after buying an additional 2,274,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GDS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,405 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GDS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,112,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GDS by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,203,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,240,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.62 and a beta of 2.39. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $65.34.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

