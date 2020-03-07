Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $3.11 Million Position in Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Healthcare Merger accounts for about 2.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Merger in the 4th quarter worth about $7,245,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000.

HCCOU opened at $10.76 on Friday. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63.

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

