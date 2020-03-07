Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Orthopediatrics comprises approximately 1.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Orthopediatrics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 258,146 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $5,175,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIDS. ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

