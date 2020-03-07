MonetaryUnit (MUE) Hits Market Capitalization of $890,331.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $890,331.00 and approximately $1,831.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017667 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004101 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004511 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 184,166,118 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

