Monkey Project (MONK) Price Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $271,519.00 and $26.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,419,908 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

