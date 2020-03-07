Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 815.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 33,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,248,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.93. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

