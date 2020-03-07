Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,753 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 2.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 1,410,833 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 214,909 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 609,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,480,000 after acquiring an additional 81,429 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 213,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

