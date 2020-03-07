Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.