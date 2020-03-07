Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,545 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $74,987,000 after purchasing an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 112,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,203,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,375 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,948,000 after purchasing an additional 124,334 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $311.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $216.22 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.67.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

