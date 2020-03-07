Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 127,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.3% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.