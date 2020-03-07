Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 1.2% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.