MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. MRC Global posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MRC Global.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE:MRC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.59. 798,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.23 million, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, Director H B. Wehrle III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

