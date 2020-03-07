MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,222 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of MRC Global worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other news, Director H B. Wehrle III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,857.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRC opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. MRC Global Inc has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 2.01.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

