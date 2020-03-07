Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,243 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 594.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $393,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $839,262. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

MWA stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

