Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. Myriad has a market cap of $2.04 million and $1,407.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,722,617,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

