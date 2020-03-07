National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 1,074.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Grid by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in National Grid by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in National Grid by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

