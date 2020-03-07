nDEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a market cap of $4,839.00 and approximately $171.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nDEX has traded up 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get nDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.