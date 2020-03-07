Nebulas 1-Day Volume Tops $3.21 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $23.76 million and $3.21 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00005014 BTC on popular exchanges including Neraex, OKEx, BCEX and Binance. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,630,749 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, LBank, Huobi, BCEX, Allcoin, Gate.io and Neraex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

