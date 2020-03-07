Neutron Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $46.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Neutron has a market cap of $380,043.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00277294 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000400 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

